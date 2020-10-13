Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan seamer Ahmed Bashir has made a strong start to his National T20 Cup campaign and wants to represent his country and be “amongst the best bowlers in international cricket”.

Bashir’s comments come after he took a four-wicket haul to lead Central Punjab to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Bashir finished with figures of 4-23 off his four overs and was named Man of the Match.

The 24-year-old has taken seven wickets in the two National T20 Cup matches he has played thus far at an average of 7.85 and an economy rate of 6.87.

“My aim is to represent Pakistan and to be amongst the best bowlers in international cricket. I used to visit cricket grounds with my grandfather (Bashir Haider) who told me stories about his playing days,” Bashir was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“I was born in Vehari but moved to Lahore to pursue my cricketing ambitions. My performances for Lahore at the U16 and U19 levels, earned me a place in Pakistan U19 team in 2014.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Remember his name because he is a smash hit, Faisal Iqbal on 17-year-old player

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 167 ( 4.71 % ) Central Punjab 717 ( 20.21 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 875 ( 24.67 % ) Northern 1183 ( 33.35 % ) Sindh 473 ( 13.34 % ) Southern Punjab 132 ( 3.72 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 167 ( 4.71 % ) Central Punjab 717 ( 20.21 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 875 ( 24.67 % ) Northern 1183 ( 33.35 % ) Sindh 473 ( 13.34 % ) Southern Punjab 132 ( 3.72 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...