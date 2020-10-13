Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has told limited overs captain Babar Azam not to compromise on anything and stay strong when leading the team.

He also advised Azam to back his teammates and encourage them. Not only will this help the team succeed, but also instill a huge amount of trust between the captain and the rest of the players in the side, Malik said.

Meanwhile, Malik also questioned why a captain isn’t given a contract for a period of two or three years, just like how the selection panel and coaches are.

“If your selection committee and management can get contracts for two or three years, then why not the captain?” he told Cricket Pakistan. “My advice for Babar is that he shouldn’t compromise on certain things because he is the one who will be leading the side on the field.

“If he will back the players, then the team will produce good results and the same players will back the captain. He needs to be strong as a captain and his performances are such that he can improve Pakistan cricket.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1833 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 10274 ( 70.96 % ) Steve Smith 509 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1009 ( 6.97 % ) Kane Williamson 360 ( 2.49 % ) Rashid Khan 68 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 184 ( 1.27 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 62 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 41 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 116 ( 0.8 % )

