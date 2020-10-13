Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan seamer Ahmed Bashir has picked record-breaking Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar and iconic South Africa speedster Dale Steyn as his bowling idols.

Bashir admitted that he gets inspired by their performances, along with their “aggressive approach” and “wicket-taking ability”.

Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph or 100.2 mph during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

As for Steyn, he is South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95.

“Shoaib Akhtar and Dale Steyn are my bowling idols. I admired their aggressive approach, wicket-taking ability and was inspired by their performances,” Bashir was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

His comments come after he took a four-wicket haul to lead Central Punjab to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Bashir finished with figures of 4-23 off his four overs and was named Man of the Match.

The 24-year-old has taken seven wickets in the two National T20 Cup matches he has played thus far at an average of 7.85 and an economy rate of 6.87.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 201 ( 7.8 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 28 ( 1.09 % ) Shane Warne 38 ( 1.48 % ) Brian Lara 251 ( 9.74 % ) Ricky Ponting 91 ( 3.53 % ) Viv Richards 219 ( 8.5 % ) Jacques Kallis 74 ( 2.87 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 127 ( 4.93 % ) Wasim Akram 1450 ( 56.29 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 77 ( 2.99 % ) Back

