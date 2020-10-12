Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif admitted that he has been really impressed with pace bowler Haris Rauf’s performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

This comes after Rauf was named Man of the Match in Northern’s five-run win over Southern Punjab for his figures of 4-23.

Rauf is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup with 14 victims in six matches at an average of 11.42 and an economy rate of 7.27.

Haris Rauf 💪 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 11, 2020

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 135 ( 4.85 % ) Central Punjab 498 ( 17.9 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 700 ( 25.16 % ) Northern 994 ( 35.73 % ) Sindh 350 ( 12.58 % ) Southern Punjab 105 ( 3.77 % ) Back

