Pakistan seamer Ahmed Bashir admitted that dismissing Balochistan captain Haris Sohail in the National T20 Cup was a great feeling.

Bashir got the wicket of Haris during the four-wicket haul he took to lead Central Punjab to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

He finished with figures of 4-23 off his four overs and was named Man of the Match.

In addition to Haris, Bashir also removed Awais Zia, Akbar-ur-Rehman and Amad Butt.

However, he rued the fact that he could not complete his five-for and now aims to accomplish the feat in the near future.

“The pitch for the match last night suited my bowling style and I aimed at maintaining a tight line and length without giving batsmen the opportunity to score. I am very happy that my approach, backed by captain Babar Azam and the team management, paid off,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“I really enjoyed the wicket of Haris Sohail as he is a quality player. I was looking for a five-for after dismissing him but could not get there. Now I hope to get five wickets in a match soon.”

The 24-year-old has taken seven wickets in the two National T20 Cup matches he has played thus far at an average of 7.85 and an economy rate of 6.87.

