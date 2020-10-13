Not disappointed to miss five games, Pakistan bowler heating up says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Ahmed Bashir made it clear that he was not disappointed to miss out on Central Punjab’s first five games in the National T20 Cup.

Instead of being upset about it, the youngster, who has been heating up in the competition, said he put in the hard work in the gym and kept himself prepared for the moment his name would be included in the squad.

“I wasn’t disappointed after missing out on the first five Central Punjab matches in the tournament; I worked hard at the gym and kept myself prepared since I wanted to grab the opportunity whenever it came my way,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Bashir’s remarks come after he took a four-wicket haul to lead Central Punjab to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

He finished with figures of 4-23 off his four overs and was named Man of the Match.

The 24-year-old has taken seven wickets in the two National T20 Cup matches he has played thus far at an average of 7.85 and an economy rate of 6.87.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 167 ( 4.71 % ) Central Punjab 717 ( 20.21 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 875 ( 24.67 % ) Northern 1183 ( 33.35 % ) Sindh 473 ( 13.34 % ) Southern Punjab 132 ( 3.72 % ) Back

