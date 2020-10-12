Threats towards Dhoni’s family unacceptable, Pakistan star says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said the threats towards iconic India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni’s family are “not right and shouldn’t happen”.

This comes after rape threats were directed towards Dhoni’s six-year-old daughter Ziva following the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7.

Dhoni, who captains the Super Kings, made 11 runs off 12 balls in the match, which his side lost by 10 runs.

Shahid Afridi "I don't know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni & his family but it's not right & shouldn't happen. Dhoni's the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He's taken junior & senior players along this journey & doesn't deserve such treatment" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 11, 2020

“I don’t know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni and his family but it’s not right and shouldn’t happen. Dhoni’s the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He’s taken junior and senior players along this journey and doesn’t deserve such treatment,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Super Kings are currently in seventh place on the IPL standings as they have won two out of the seven matches they have played.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 203 ( 37.45 % ) Rohit Sharma 105 ( 19.37 % ) MS Dhoni 106 ( 19.56 % ) Mohammed Shami 58 ( 10.7 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 3 ( 0.55 % ) Hardik Pandya 6 ( 1.11 % ) Lokesh Rahul 40 ( 7.38 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 7 ( 1.29 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 2 ( 0.37 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.18 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 2.03 % ) Back

