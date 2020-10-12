Threats towards Dhoni’s family unacceptable, Pakistan star says

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said the threats against MS Dhoni's family are unacceptable

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi: “I don’t know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni and his family but it’s not right and shouldn’t happen”

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said the threats towards iconic India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni’s family are “not right and shouldn’t happen”.

This comes after rape threats were directed towards Dhoni’s six-year-old daughter Ziva following the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7.

Dhoni, who captains the Super Kings, made 11 runs off 12 balls in the match, which his side lost by 10 runs.

“I don’t know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni and his family but it’s not right and shouldn’t happen. Dhoni’s the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He’s taken junior and senior players along this journey and doesn’t deserve such treatment,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Super Kings are currently in seventh place on the IPL standings as they have won two out of the seven matches they have played.

