I’m on top of the world, Pakistan batsman in sizzling form says

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq admitted that he feels like he is on top of the world after his latest strong performance in the National T20 Cup.
Imam struck an unbeaten 92, which came off 60 balls and included 11 boundaries, in Balochistan’s match against Sindh.
However, while his performance went in vain as Sindh won by four wickets, Imam still walked away with the Man of the Match award.
As a result of his incredible knock, Imam is now the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup as he has amassed 287 runs in six matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 71.75 and a strike-rate of 147.17.
“It feels good when your hard work pays off. The pitch was a bit difficult to bat on earlier in the innings as the bowlers were extracting seam and bounce. My aim was to adjust myself on the crease and cash it in the latter stages,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.
