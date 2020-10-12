Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that the team management need to make tough decisions on which current Pakistan players are fit for each format.

Afridi noted that not all players are suited to playing all three formats of the game and insisted that the “selection committee should be clear about this”.

If they are not, it will likely give some players false hope that they have the chance of representing Pakistan in one particular format.

“The selection committee must decide who is fit for T20s and who is fit for Tests. Not everyone can be fit for all three formats. The selection committee should be clear about this,” Afridi, who was recently named honorary chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association, was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’d rather coach kids than the Pakistan team, mega famous cricketer says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2600 ( 17.23 % ) Waqar Younis 361 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 820 ( 5.44 % ) Shahid Afridi 3884 ( 25.74 % ) Imran Khan 3824 ( 25.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 245 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 719 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 996 ( 6.6 % ) Saeed Anwar 1281 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 96 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 1.73 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2600 ( 17.23 % ) Waqar Younis 361 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 820 ( 5.44 % ) Shahid Afridi 3884 ( 25.74 % ) Imran Khan 3824 ( 25.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 245 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 719 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 996 ( 6.6 % ) Saeed Anwar 1281 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 96 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 1.73 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...