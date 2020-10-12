Shahid Afridi: “The selection committee must decide who is fit for T20s and who is fit for Tests. Not everyone can be fit for all three formats. The selection committee should be clear about this”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that the team management need to make tough decisions on which current Pakistan players are fit for each format.
Afridi noted that not all players are suited to playing all three formats of the game and insisted that the “selection committee should be clear about this”.
If they are not, it will likely give some players false hope that they have the chance of representing Pakistan in one particular format.
“The selection committee must decide who is fit for T20s and who is fit for Tests. Not everyone can be fit for all three formats. The selection committee should be clear about this,” Afridi, who was recently named honorary chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association, was quoted as saying by Geo Super.