I want my own social media show, fan favourite Pakistan player says

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has revealed that he wants to be a commentator and have his own social media show when he retires from cricket.

Malik confirmed that he plans to walk away from the game after the T20 World Cup, which was shifted from this year to October 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I had said [I would] retire after T20 World Cup 2020 but it has now been shifted to next year so all my focus is on that. I am fit and can play more cricket,” he told Ary News.

“Yes after retirement from cricket I have a couple of plans which include commentary and I want to start my social media show as well, let’s hope for the best.”

Malik became the first Asian player to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket when he scored 74 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National T20 Cup match against Balochistan on Saturday.

Malik’s knock came off 44 balls and included eight boundaries and two sixes, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by six wickets.

Nonetheless, the Pakistan great became the third player in history to amass 10,000 T20 runs after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

