The day I am a burden, I will retire, hugely talented Pakistan cricketer says

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said that “the day I feel myself a burden on the team, I will quit”.

Malik has previously said that he plans to retire from cricket after the T20 World Cup, which was shifted from this year to October 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But, if he feels he is not pulling his own weight from now until then, he may walk away earlier than planned.

The 38-year-old also said that while he is still playing, he wants to share his knowledge and experience with the younger players in the team.

“I want to play with youngsters to share my experience. The day I feel myself a burden on the team, I will quit,” he told Ary News.

