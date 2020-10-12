Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has warned up-and-coming left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed about two problems with his bowling action.

Latif pinpointed that the 20-year-old’s jump and last stride is too high and long.

“Akif Javed jump and last stride little high and long,” he said on Twitter.

Akif is the fifth joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing National T20 Cup as he has claimed eight wickets in seven matches for Balochistan at an average of 22.62 and an economy rate of 7.43.

