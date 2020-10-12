Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf admitted that he was “a bit disappointed” when in-form batsman Khushdil Shah was dropped off his bowling.

Even though Rauf didn’t end up getting the wicket of Khushdil, he still finished with a four-wicket haul in Northern’s National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab.

The 26-year-old was even named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-23, which saw Northern triumph by five runs and qualify for the semi-finals.

In-form fast bowler @HarisRauf14 continued his golden run in the tournament with a fiery four wicket burst to take his tournament wicket tally to 14 in six matches.#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #NORvSP pic.twitter.com/cLUutKC4Qj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2020

“I was a bit disappointed when Khushdil Shah was dropped off my bowling, aggressive bowling is my style and I try and maintain the same approach and help my team with my fast bowling and positive attitude,” Rauf was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

With his four-for, Rauf is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup with 14 victims in six matches at an average of 11.42 and an economy rate of 7.27.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 135 ( 4.85 % ) Central Punjab 498 ( 17.9 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 700 ( 25.16 % ) Northern 994 ( 35.73 % ) Sindh 350 ( 12.58 % ) Southern Punjab 105 ( 3.77 % ) Back

