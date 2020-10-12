Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf expressed his delight after taking a four-wicket haul in Northern’s National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab.
Rauf was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-23, which saw Northern triumph by five runs and qualify for the semi-finals.
The 26-year-old admitted that it is a great feeling to see all his hard work and effort paying off in the ongoing tournament.
In-form fast bowler @HarisRauf14 continued his golden run in the tournament with a fiery four wicket burst to take his tournament wicket tally to 14 in six matches.#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #NORvSP pic.twitter.com/cLUutKC4Qj
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2020
“I want to thank the Almighty, it was a full team effort and we were well led by our captain. We all gave it our all and it worked for us. I was giving my full effort and trying my hardest,” Rauf was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.
With his four-for, Rauf is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup with 14 victims in six matches at an average of 11.42 and an economy rate of 7.27.
ALSO CHECK OUT: I used to train from sunrise to sunset, fiery Pakistan batsman says