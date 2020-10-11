Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has lashed out at fellow left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz over the fact that his front foot was regularly landing near the danger area in the National T20 Cup.

Wasim brought the issue up while commentating during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match against Balochistan, which the latter won by six wickets on Saturday.

Wahab, who is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, finished with figures of 1-26 off three overs in the match, but Wasim was angry that the 35-year-old wasn’t warned about his front foot landing in or around the danger area when he was bowling.

“If this would have happened in international cricket, Wahab must have received one warning till now,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “When they play international cricket and receive one warning, so they get under pressure. They tend to come wide of the crease and you can’t bowl according to your plans from wide of the crease.

“We have to empower our local umpires according to the demands of international cricket.”

Wahab has taken six wickets in six National T20 Cup matches at an average of 33.83 and an economy rate of 9.22.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2211 ( 16.68 % ) Waqar Younis 326 ( 2.46 % ) Javed Miandad 719 ( 5.42 % ) Shahid Afridi 3377 ( 25.47 % ) Imran Khan 3409 ( 25.71 % ) Zaheer Abbas 218 ( 1.64 % ) Younis Khan 641 ( 4.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 904 ( 6.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 1138 ( 8.58 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 84 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 232 ( 1.75 % ) Back

