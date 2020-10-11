Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has lashed out at fellow left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz over the fact that his front foot was regularly landing near the danger area in the National T20 Cup.
Wasim brought the issue up while commentating during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match against Balochistan, which the latter won by six wickets on Saturday.
Wahab, who is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, finished with figures of 1-26 off three overs in the match, but Wasim was angry that the 35-year-old wasn’t warned about his front foot landing in or around the danger area when he was bowling.
“If this would have happened in international cricket, Wahab must have received one warning till now,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “When they play international cricket and receive one warning, so they get under pressure. They tend to come wide of the crease and you can’t bowl according to your plans from wide of the crease.
“We have to empower our local umpires according to the demands of international cricket.”
Wahab has taken six wickets in six National T20 Cup matches at an average of 33.83 and an economy rate of 9.22.
