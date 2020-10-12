Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan posted a picture of himself playing tape ball cricket with youngsters in Pakistan.
Tape ball cricket is extremely popular in subcontinent nations like India and Pakistan.
Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 Test runs, was playing with children in Prang Ghar in Mohmand Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA).
Enjoyed playing some tape ball cricket with the youngsters of Prang Ghar in Mohmand Agency. pic.twitter.com/HGnHeYnyXR
— Younus Khan (@YounusK75) October 10, 2020
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Younis will become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis.
With head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Younis himself expressing an interest, it is possible that the 42-year-old will sign a full-time contract soon.
One thought on "Younis Khan plays tape ball cricket with youngsters in Pakistan"
