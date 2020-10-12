Younis Khan plays tape ball cricket with youngsters in Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan posted a picture of himself playing tape ball cricket with youngsters in Pakistan.

Tape ball cricket is extremely popular in subcontinent nations like India and Pakistan.

Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 Test runs, was playing with children in Prang Ghar in Mohmand Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA).

Enjoyed playing some tape ball cricket with the youngsters of Prang Ghar in Mohmand Agency. pic.twitter.com/HGnHeYnyXR — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Younis will become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis.

With head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Younis himself expressing an interest, it is possible that the 42-year-old will sign a full-time contract soon.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2602 ( 17.24 % ) Waqar Younis 362 ( 2.4 % ) Javed Miandad 820 ( 5.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 3886 ( 25.75 % ) Imran Khan 3824 ( 25.34 % ) Zaheer Abbas 245 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 719 ( 4.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 997 ( 6.61 % ) Saeed Anwar 1281 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 96 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 1.73 % ) Back

