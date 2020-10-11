I used to train from sunrise to sunset, fiery Pakistan batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah has said that he used to train from sunrise to sunset in order to improve his batting and develop his overall game.

This comes after Khushdil walloped a 35-ball 100 – the fastest for a Pakistan player in T20 cricket – before getting out on the 36th ball he faced in Southern Punjab’s two-wicket win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

The 25-year-old thumped eight boundaries and nine sixes during his incredibly impressive knock.

“The coaches worked a great deal on me and I used to stay in ground with them from sunrise to sunset,” Khushdil told PCB Digital.

Khushdil’s knock saw him become the ninth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 191 runs in five matches at an average of 38.20 and a strike-rate of 207.60.

He also rose to the top of the list in regards of most sixes hit in this year’s National T20 Cup with 13 in total. Mohammad Hafeez, who is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asif Ali, who is representing Northern, have both hit 12 sixes.

