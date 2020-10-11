Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Hunain Shah, the younger brother of Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah, has been creating a lot of buzz and been picked up by two domestic teams.
Hunain, who is 16 years old, has been selected for the Under 19 regional squad of Central Punjab.
Furthermore, the Lahore Qalandars, who are a franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), have picked him for one of their development programs.
Meanwhile, Naseem recently played for Central Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup, but was withdrawn from the tournament with a groin injury.
The 17-year-old featured in two National T20 Cup matches and took two wickets at an average of 35.50 and an economy rate of 8.87.
