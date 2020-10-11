Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated Shoaib Malik for becoming the first Asian player to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Afridi lauded Malik for being a “true professional and someone who has always approached his career in a very professional way”.

“I have always considered Shoaib Malik to be a true professional and someone who has always approached his career in a very professional way. I would like to congratulate him on reaching 10,000 runs in T20s,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Malik surpassed the 10,000 run mark in the shortest format when he scored 74 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National T20 Cup match against Balochistan.

Malik’s knock came off 44 balls and included eight boundaries and two sixes, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by six wickets.

Nonetheless, the Pakistan great became the third player in history to amass 10,000 T20 runs after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

