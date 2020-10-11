Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the ongoing National T20 Cup due to a groin injury.

The decision to pull the 17-year-old out of the tournament came after he complained of pain in his groin.

Naseem, who was representing Central Punjab, will now go to the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, where the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel will determine the severity of his injury.

“Naseem is an asset who needs to be handled with care. As soon as he showed discomfort, we decided to withdraw him from the tournament and bring him to Lahore so that we can investigate the injury,” PCB Director – Medical and Sports Sciences, Dr Sohail Saleem was quoted as saying in a press release from the board.

Left-arm seamer Waqas Maqsood has replaced Naseem in Central Punjab’s squad.

Naseem featured in two National T20 Cup matches and took two wickets at an average of 35.50 and an economy rate of 8.87.

Central Punjab’s next match will be against Balochistan on Monday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My God he was unplayable, Mohammad Zahid says about well-known Pakistan seamer

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 106 ( 4.42 % ) Central Punjab 423 ( 17.63 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 618 ( 25.75 % ) Northern 875 ( 36.46 % ) Sindh 289 ( 12.04 % ) Southern Punjab 89 ( 3.71 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 106 ( 4.42 % ) Central Punjab 423 ( 17.63 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 618 ( 25.75 % ) Northern 875 ( 36.46 % ) Sindh 289 ( 12.04 % ) Southern Punjab 89 ( 3.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...