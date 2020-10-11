Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batting all-rounder Danish Aziz admitted that he was glad to be the star of the show after he outshone Babar Azam in the National T20 Cup on Saturday.

Azam, who captains Central Punjab, struck 86 off 53 balls, which included nine boundaries and three sixes.

In his previous match, which was his first in this year’s National T20 Cup, Azam scored an unbeaten 86.

Having done well with the bat yet again, Azam helped Central Punjab post a competitive total of 170/6.

However, after his side got off to a shaky start, Aziz led Sindh to a three-wicket win with five ball to spare thanks to his unbeaten 59, which came off 32 deliveries and included five boundaries and three sixes.

“I was under a bit of pressure because I was not playing regularly for the side. I wanted to perform well and so when this situation came up I tried to play till the end and finish the game,” Aziz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 24-year-old also heaped praise on Hassan Khan for his valuable contribution of 36, which came off 15 balls and included two boundaries and four sixes.

“I was trying to play each ball on merit. Hassan also supported me with two to three timely big shots, which made the target easier,” he said. “Hassan and I are childhood friends; we have played a lot of cricket together for Karachi and have represented Pakistan in age-group cricket together.

“We play a lot of club cricket together and also practiced at the same academy. We know each other’s capabilities and game very well which I feel helped us a great deal out in the middle.”

Aziz has scored 77 runs in four games for Sindh at a strike-rate of 187.80.

