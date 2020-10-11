With Imam-ul-Haq not there, I stepped up big time, Pakistan veteran says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan veteran batsman Awais Zia said that he stepped up big time after Imam-ul-Haq was absent for Balochistan’s National T20 Cup match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Awais led from the front as he smashed an unbeaten 92, which came off 49 balls and included 10 boundaries and four sixes, to guide Balochistan to a six-wicket win.

The 34-year-old said that captain Haris Sohail constantly supported him throughout his innings and told him to stay at the wicket and keep scoring runs.

“My start wasn’t bad in Multan but I was struggling a bit to convert my starts, I was a bit unlucky,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “Today the responsibility was on me with Imam’s absence as my opening partner and I am happy that I made it count.

“My management and captain Haris Sohail were supporting me throughout and kept sending me messages that I needed to stay at the wicket since I can score quick runs whenever the opportunity comes.”

Awais is now the fifth-highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 201 runs in six matches at an average of 40.20 and a strike-rate of 166.11.

