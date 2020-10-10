I’m confident and know I’m a match-winner, Pakistan six-hitting king says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan power-hitter Khushdil Shah admitted that he gained a lot of confidence after walloping a 36-ball 100 – the fastest for a Pakistan player in T20 cricket – in Southern Punjab’s two-wicket win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

Khushdil thumped eight boundaries and nine sixes during his knock as Southern Punjab chased down their target of 217 to win the high-scoring affair with two balls to spare.

Khushdil’s knock saw him become the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 191 runs in five matches at an average of 38.20 and a strike-rate of 207.60.

The 25-year-old also rose to the top of the list in regards of most sixes hit in this year’s National T20 Cup with 13 in total. Mohammad Hafeez, who is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asif Ali, who is representing Northern, have both hit 12 sixes.

Khushdil was well supported by Hussain Talat as he smashed a 36-ball 62, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

Thanks to Khushdil and Talat, Southern Punjab ended their winless streak that had stretched to four games.

As for Sindh, Khurram Manzoor stole the spotlight with his superb 108, which came off 58 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and six sixes.

Manzoor is now the highest run-scorer in the competition with 253 runs in five matches, which includes his century and two fifties, at an average of 50.60 and a strike-rate of 141.34.

“There were some doubts about closing this game when I walked on the pitch but when Hussain joined me in the middle we planned the partnership and decided that we have to back ourselves and find a couple of boundaries every over,” Khushdil told pcb.com.pk.

“It is certainly a great feeling to have made this record. We were getting close in the matches but were unable to finish them and this gives me a lot of confidence. My aim is to play more such innings in the future. One can truly enjoy and celebrate such innings when they help your team to win. I am glad that I was able to help Southern Punjab break the losing streak.”

