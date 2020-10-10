WATCH: Pakistan-born Australia batsman Usman Khawaja takes unreal one-handed catch at first slip

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja took an incredible rebound catch at first slip during a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday.

Khawaja, who was born in Islamabad, Pakistan, took the catch on the last ball before tea while captaining Queensland in their match against Tasmania.

Khawaja initially dropped the catch off the bowling of Mitchell Swepson, but took a stunning one-handed grab on the rebound to send Nathan Ellis back to the pavilion.

