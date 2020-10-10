Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja took an incredible rebound catch at first slip during a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday.

Khawaja, who was born in Islamabad, Pakistan, took the catch on the last ball before tea while captaining Queensland in their match against Tasmania.

Khawaja initially dropped the catch off the bowling of Mitchell Swepson, but took a stunning one-handed grab on the rebound to send Nathan Ellis back to the pavilion.

The ultimate way to end the session – with a second-bite screamer behind the keeper! Watch: https://t.co/KrI2gAGf96#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/hdnwuE1AQS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 10, 2020

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1565 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 9191 ( 71.5 % ) Steve Smith 446 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 901 ( 7.01 % ) Kane Williamson 309 ( 2.4 % ) Rashid Khan 60 ( 0.47 % ) Pat Cummins 22 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 164 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 54 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 39 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 103 ( 0.8 % ) Back

