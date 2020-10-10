Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Usman Khawaja took an incredible rebound catch at first slip during a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday.
Khawaja, who was born in Islamabad, Pakistan, took the catch on the last ball before tea while captaining Queensland in their match against Tasmania.
Khawaja initially dropped the catch off the bowling of Mitchell Swepson, but took a stunning one-handed grab on the rebound to send Nathan Ellis back to the pavilion.
The ultimate way to end the session – with a second-bite screamer behind the keeper!
Watch: https://t.co/KrI2gAGf96#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/hdnwuE1AQS
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 10, 2020
ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m confident and know I’m a match-winner, Pakistan six-hitting king says