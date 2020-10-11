Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah has boldly branded himself a “natural power-hitter” following his record-breaking century in the National T20 Cup.

Khushdil walloped a 35-ball 100 – the fastest for a Pakistan player in T20 cricket – before getting out on the 36th ball he faced.

The 25-year-old thumped eight boundaries and nine sixes during his knock as Southern Punjab chased down their target of 217 to secure a two-wicket win over Sindh.

“This knock has provided me a lot of confidence and my aim is to build on this innings. I am a natural power-hitter and the experience of spending time with men’s national team in England helped me to learn a lot more about batting,” Khushdil told PCB Digital.

Khushdil’s knock saw him become the ninth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 191 runs in five matches at an average of 38.20 and a strike-rate of 207.60.

He also rose to the top of the list in regards of most sixes hit in this year’s National T20 Cup with 13 in total. Mohammad Hafeez, who is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asif Ali, who is representing Northern, have both hit 12 sixes.

