Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Zahid, the fast bowling coach at Pakistan’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC), has admitted that former seamer Mohammad Asif was absolutely “unplayable at times”.

Many cricketers, including England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have talked about how much of a nightmare it was facing Asif.

However, after being indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world, Asif has never played for Pakistan again.

That being said, Zahid looked back at how Asif was able to take wickets consistently “despite bowling around 82 to 83 mph”.

“Having said that, you don’t just need to bowl fast to pick up wickets. Mohammad Asif used to pick up wickets, despite bowling around 82 to 83 mph, and was unplayable at times,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1905 ( 16.41 % ) Waqar Younis 272 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 604 ( 5.2 % ) Shahid Afridi 3001 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 3005 ( 25.89 % ) Zaheer Abbas 185 ( 1.59 % ) Younis Khan 554 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 804 ( 6.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 997 ( 8.59 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 73 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 208 ( 1.79 % ) Back

