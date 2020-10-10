Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has applauded the hard work put in by the Multan ground staff during the first leg of the National T20 Cup.

In a wonderful gesture, the 20-year-old praised the underappreciated members of the cricket community for their contributions.

Salute to this amazing staff https://t.co/etd7xI2kK2 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 7, 2020

“Salute to this amazing staff,” he said on Twitter.

Afridi is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup, which has moved on to the second leg in Rawalpindi, and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 victims in four matches, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 7.31.

