Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Ehsan Adil and Usman Qadir have all impressed him in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

All four of them are playing for Central Punjab, which is the same team Akmal is representing in the tournament.

Akmal’s comments come after Azam, who captains Central Punjab, scored 86 not out off 52 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes, in the team’s eight-wicket win over Northern.

Faheem smashed an unbeaten 52 from 26 balls, which included seven boundaries and two sixes. Prior to that, he took figures of 4-18 off four overs with the ball.

Adil took 2-37 off his four overs, while Qadir finished with figures of 2-36.

As for Akmal, he scored 21 off 19 balls, which included three boundaries.

As a result of their comprehensive win, Central Punjab ended Northern’s unbeaten streak in the National T20 Cup.

Great win @PunjabCentral team.well bowled all bowlers.brilliant bowling @ehsanadil007 @Qadircricketer unbelievable classy batting @babarazam258 & excellent all round performance @iFaheemAshraf Amazing long way to go boys well done 👍🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/K5z2VSxiU0 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 9, 2020

“Great win Central Punjab team. Well bowled all bowlers. Brilliant bowling Ehsan Adil, Usman Qadir. Unbelievable classy batting Babar Azam and excellent all-round performance Faheem Ashraf. Amazing, long way to go boys well done,” Akmal said on Twitter.

For Azam and Faheem, this was their first game in the tournament, while Adil is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in five matches at an average of 18.55 and an economy rate of 8.42.

Qadir has taken nine wickets in six games at an average of 20.11 and an economy rate of 8.22.

Akmal, meanwhile, has accumulated 179 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 75, at an average of 29.83 and a strike-rate of 140.94.

