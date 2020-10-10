I’m on cloud nine right now, Pakistan record-breaker says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Khushdil Shah admitted he is on cloud nine right now after scoring the fastest T20 hundred by a Pakistan batsman.

Khushdil achieved the remarkable feat in Southern Punjab’s two-wicket win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup on Friday.

He hammered a 36-ball 100, which included eight boundaries and nine sixes, as Southern Punjab chased down their target of 217 to win the high-scoring affair with two balls to spare.

Khushdil’s knock saw him become the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 191 runs in five matches at an average of 38.20 and a strike-rate of 207.60.

The 25-year-old also rose to the top of the list in regards of most sixes hit in this year’s National T20 Cup with 13 in total. Mohammad Hafeez, who is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asif Ali, who is representing Northern, have both hit 12 sixes.

Khushdil also praised Hussain Talat and Dilbar Hussain for their contributions.

Talat struck a 36-ball 62, which included five boundaries and three sixes, while Dilbar took one wicket and made an unbeaten 13 that helped Southern Punjab end their winless streak that had stretched to four games.

“Remarkable win! So happy to have crossed the line as team chasing a high total. Top knock by Hussain Talat and Dilbar Hussain’s crucial cameo secured Southern Punjab’s much-needed victory. Hundred in a winning cause is always [a] special feeling! Allhamdolillah for match-winning knock!” Khushdil said on Twitter.

