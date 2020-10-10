Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf admitted that he has been struggling recently, but said his prayers have been answered after he starred in Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup win over Northern.

The second leg of the tournament got underway in Rawalpindi on Friday and Northern were undefeated going into the match.

However, Faheem smashed an unbeaten 52 from 26 balls, which included seven boundaries and two sixes.

Prior to that, he took figures of 4-18 off four overs with the ball.

He was well supported by captain Babar Azam, who scored 86 not out off 52 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Faheem noted that when he and Azam were at the crease, the Pakistan limited overs captain told him to “stay till the end as that will ensure a comfortable victory for us”.

Thanks to Faheem and Azam, Central Punjab ended Northern’s unbeaten streak as they triumphed by eight wickets.

“My performance today is due to prayers, especially since I was struggling recently,” Faheem was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “Our team’s mindset today was to try and win the game, my aim when batting with Babar was to ensure that we bat till the end, Babar asked me to stay till the end as that will ensure a comfortable victory for us.”

