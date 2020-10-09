Pakistan cricketer shows appreciation after Karim Benzema’s 250th goal for Real Madrid

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif showed his appreciation after Karim Benzema scored his 250th goal for Real Madrid.

Latif retweeted a video compilation of some of the striker’s goals for Los Blancos.

In the 2019/20 season, Benzema was in superb form as he featured in 37 La Liga games, eight Champions League matches and three Copa del Rey fixtures.

In all those matches, he scored a total of 27 goals and notched up 11 assists.

As for the 2020/21 season, he has scored one goal and registered one assist in four La Liga games.

