Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif showed his appreciation after Karim Benzema scored his 250th goal for Real Madrid.
Latif retweeted a video compilation of some of the striker’s goals for Los Blancos.
Make that 250 goals for Benzema at Real Madrid 👏👏pic.twitter.com/Hxibv8jrrj
— Goal (@goal) October 5, 2020
In the 2019/20 season, Benzema was in superb form as he featured in 37 La Liga games, eight Champions League matches and three Copa del Rey fixtures.
In all those matches, he scored a total of 27 goals and notched up 11 assists.
As for the 2020/21 season, he has scored one goal and registered one assist in four La Liga games.
