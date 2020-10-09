Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif showed his appreciation after Karim Benzema scored his 250th goal for Real Madrid.

Latif retweeted a video compilation of some of the striker’s goals for Los Blancos.

Make that 250 goals for Benzema at Real Madrid 👏👏pic.twitter.com/Hxibv8jrrj — Goal (@goal) October 5, 2020

In the 2019/20 season, Benzema was in superb form as he featured in 37 La Liga games, eight Champions League matches and three Copa del Rey fixtures.

In all those matches, he scored a total of 27 goals and notched up 11 assists.

As for the 2020/21 season, he has scored one goal and registered one assist in four La Liga games.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1945 ( 16.43 % ) Waqar Younis 282 ( 2.38 % ) Javed Miandad 613 ( 5.18 % ) Shahid Afridi 3064 ( 25.89 % ) Imran Khan 3057 ( 25.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 190 ( 1.61 % ) Younis Khan 563 ( 4.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 823 ( 6.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 1010 ( 8.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 74 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 214 ( 1.81 % ) Back

