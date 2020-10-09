Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Zahid, the fast bowling coach at Pakistan’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC), has said that he plans to “nurture supreme pacers” that can bowl around 90 to 95 miles per hour.

If this happens, many of Pakistan’s future fast bowlers will be bowling close to Shoaib Akhtar’s record-breaking 100.2 mph or 161.3 kph delivery.

Zahid admitted that he sees a lot of talent in Pakistan when it comes to pace bowlers, but added that they need to be coached well.

“I’m not sure how long I will be here for but I’m keen on ensuring that whenever I leave there is a proper structure in place so that people coming after us can also benefit from it,” Zahid told Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan has always been fertile for fast bowlers, with lots of talent, and I will try to nurture supreme pacers, who can bowl around 90 to 95 miles per hour.”

