Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he sees himself representing his country in all three formats of the game.

The 20-year-old, who really packs a punch when he bats, has been in the spotlight for his performances in this year’s PSL and international debut.

In the PSL, he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Haider subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Having done exceptionally well in his first T20 International, Haider is eager to make his ODI and Test debut soon.

“I want to represent Pakistan in all three formats, Tests, ODIs and T20Is,” Haider told Geo Super. “I am satisfied with the way I have started my career.

“My first-class career started off well. I did well in the Pakistan Super League and then scored a half-century on my T20I debut. I am happy with this and I will try to carry on with this form in the coming days.”

Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has accumulated 156 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

