‘The batting legend’, Faisal Iqbal heaps praise on iconic Pakistan cricketer

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has lauded iconic Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad, calling him “the batting legend”.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

Under Faisal’s guidance, Balochistan are third in the National T20 Cup standings as they have won three of the five matches they have played.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1905 ( 16.41 % ) Waqar Younis 272 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 604 ( 5.2 % ) Shahid Afridi 3001 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 3005 ( 25.89 % ) Zaheer Abbas 185 ( 1.59 % ) Younis Khan 554 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 804 ( 6.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 997 ( 8.59 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 73 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 208 ( 1.79 % )

