‘The batting legend’, Faisal Iqbal heaps praise on iconic Pakistan cricketer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has lauded iconic Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad, calling him “the batting legend”.
Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.
He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.
The Batting legend! 🇵🇰⭐️ https://t.co/iBXjSAyejd
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 8, 2020
Under Faisal’s guidance, Balochistan are third in the National T20 Cup standings as they have won three of the five matches they have played.
