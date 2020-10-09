Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif seemingly showed his support for the idea of attacking midfielder Eden Hazard returning to Chelsea from Real Madrid.

Hazard joined the world-famous Spanish club in June 2019 on a five-year contract worth approximately 100 million euros.

In the 2019/20 season, Hazard was injured a lot of the time, but featured in 22 games in total, which included 16 La Liga matches and six Champions League games.

In the La Liga, Hazard scored once and notched up six assists, while in the Champions League, the captain of the Belgium national team only registered one assist.

In the 2020/21 season, the 29-year-old has yet to make an appearance as he has been sidelined with an injury.

Given how well he fared at Chelsea, where he scored 110 goals in 352 appearances, Latif retweeted a post on Twitter calling for Hazard to return back to The Blues.

It remains unclear when Hazard will make a comeback from his latest injury, but Real Madrid’s next game will be against Cadiz.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1905 ( 16.41 % ) Waqar Younis 272 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 604 ( 5.2 % ) Shahid Afridi 3001 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 3005 ( 25.89 % ) Zaheer Abbas 185 ( 1.59 % ) Younis Khan 554 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 804 ( 6.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 997 ( 8.59 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 73 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 208 ( 1.79 % ) Back

