Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir showed off his singing skills ahead of the second leg of the National T20 Cup.

Amir is representing Northern in the tournament and has taken three wickets in the two matches he has played at an average of 24.

With the first leg in Multan over, the action will now shift to Rawalpindi.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter, Amir can be seen attempting to sing a song for a few seconds right at the beginning before laughing.

Northern, who are the defending champions, have won all five of their games and are at the top of the table.

Their next match will be against Central Punjab, who are second-last in fifth place, on Friday.

