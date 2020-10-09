Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lauded iconic all-rounder Imran Khan, saying he is “inspiring generations, one after the other”.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

“Salgirah Mubarak Imran Khan. Inspiring generations, one after the other,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1945 ( 16.43 % ) Waqar Younis 282 ( 2.38 % ) Javed Miandad 613 ( 5.18 % ) Shahid Afridi 3064 ( 25.89 % ) Imran Khan 3057 ( 25.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 190 ( 1.61 % ) Younis Khan 563 ( 4.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 823 ( 6.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 1010 ( 8.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 74 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 214 ( 1.81 % ) Back

