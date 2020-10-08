Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has told people to “never compare” Virgil van Dijk to Sergio Ramos “ever again”.

Van Dijk plays for Liverpool, who are the reigning Premier League champions, and captain the Dutch national team.

As for Ramos, he captains both Real Madrid, who are the defending champions in La Liga, and Spain in international football.

But, Latif seems to be sick and tired of people comparing the two players and urged them to stop doing it.

Please never compare Van Dijk to Ramos, ever again. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 4, 2020

“Please never compare Van Dijk to Ramos, ever again,” he said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1763 ( 16.16 % ) Waqar Younis 227 ( 2.08 % ) Javed Miandad 573 ( 5.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 2824 ( 25.88 % ) Imran Khan 2847 ( 26.1 % ) Zaheer Abbas 177 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 524 ( 4.8 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 768 ( 7.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 940 ( 8.62 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 70 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 197 ( 1.81 % ) Back

