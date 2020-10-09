Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan rising star Rohail Nazir has heaped praise on spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan, saying he motivates the entire Northern team in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Shadab is captaining Northern in the tournament and is the third-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 7.60.

He has also scored 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 169.76.

“Captain Shadab is himself young and he motivates the team all the time whether we are on the field or if someone is going to bat in the middle. The management led by Mohammad Wasim also trusts us a lot,” Nazir was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

As for Nazir, he has scored 63 runs in the five matches he has played at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 180.

In Northern’s seven-wicket win over Balochistan, the 18-year-old, who will turn 19 on Saturday, was named Man of the Match for his knock of 42, which came off 27 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

The second leg of the National T20 Cup will get underway in Rawalpindi on Friday, with Northern taking on Central Punjab.

