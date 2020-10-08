Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has endorsed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman as the potential answer to a lot of the national team’s problems in T20 Internationals.

Zaman is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and has scored 170 runs in five matches, which includes back-to-back fifties in his last two games, at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

In those last two matches, Zaman made 61 and 66 against Sindh and Central Punjab respectively.

Ramiz noted that if the 30-year-old continues to stay in red-hot form and improves his ability to score on the off side, then “he will become a top player”.

“If he can improve his off-side game then he will become a top player. He played a really good innings and showed great footwork. If he stays in form then it solves a lot of problems for Pakistan’s T20 side,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep a squash ball in your bottom hand, Ramiz Raja tells flamboyant Pakistan batsman

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 61 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 319 ( 17.67 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 487 ( 26.98 % ) Northern 662 ( 36.68 % ) Sindh 206 ( 11.41 % ) Southern Punjab 70 ( 3.88 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 61 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 319 ( 17.67 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 487 ( 26.98 % ) Northern 662 ( 36.68 % ) Sindh 206 ( 11.41 % ) Southern Punjab 70 ( 3.88 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...