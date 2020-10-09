Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Zahid, the fast bowling coach at Pakistan’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC), believes that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has what it takes to be the next Mohammad Asif.

Abbas has been compared to Asif in the past, as well as legendary Australia seamer Glenn McGrath due to his exceptional line and length.

The 30-year-old has done incredibly well in his Test career thus far as he has taken 80 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.70.

With that in mind, Zahid admitted that Abbas is “one of our best bowlers right now”.

“Mohammad Abbas is also similar to Asif and is one of our best bowlers right now,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I’m keen on producing good bowlers rather than just focusing on who bowls fast or not.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1905 ( 16.41 % ) Waqar Younis 272 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 604 ( 5.2 % ) Shahid Afridi 3001 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 3005 ( 25.89 % ) Zaheer Abbas 185 ( 1.59 % ) Younis Khan 554 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 804 ( 6.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 997 ( 8.59 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 73 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 208 ( 1.79 % ) Back

