Mohammad Zahid on Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Asif: “Mohammad Abbas is also similar to Asif and is one of our best bowlers right now”
Mohammad Zahid, the fast bowling coach at Pakistan’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC), believes that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has what it takes to be the next Mohammad Asif.
Abbas has been compared to Asif in the past, as well as legendary Australia seamer Glenn McGrath due to his exceptional line and length.
The 30-year-old has done incredibly well in his Test career thus far as he has taken 80 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 21.70.
With that in mind, Zahid admitted that Abbas is “one of our best bowlers right now”.
“Mohammad Abbas is also similar to Asif and is one of our best bowlers right now,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I’m keen on producing good bowlers rather than just focusing on who bowls fast or not.”
