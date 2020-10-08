‘Ancelotti is good’, Pakistan player impressed with Everton says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has heaped praise on Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti for the exceptional job he has done with the Premier League club thus far.

The 61-year-old was appointed as Everton’s manager in December last year on a four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2024.

Under him, the Toffees have made a sensational start to the 2020/21 season as they currently sit at the top of the Premier League standings with 12 points as they have won all four of their games.

However, Latif also lauded Ancelotti for giving midfielder James Rodriguez free reign.

Ancelotti is good .. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 7, 2020

“Ancelotti is good,” Latif said in a simple three-word tweet.

Everton’s next match will be a clash against arch-rivals Liverpool, who are the reigning Premier League champions, at Goodison Park on October 17.

