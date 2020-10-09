England to tour Pakistan for 3 T20 Internationals in January?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England could potentially tour Pakistan for three T20 Internationals in January 2021, according to reports.

As reported by Ary News, England will be in the UAE in the last week of January and may travel to Pakistan to play three T20 Internationals over the span of five days.

No further details have emerged yet, such as if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been in contact or in which city the series will be held.

But, there have been calls for England to tour Pakistan, especially since the men in green travelled to England in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic earlier this year.

They played three Tests, which England won 1-0, and three T20 Internationals, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

England, who are also scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022, have not played in the country since 2005/06.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1490 ( 12.07 % ) Babar Azam 8875 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 418 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 868 ( 7.03 % ) Kane Williamson 289 ( 2.34 % ) Rashid Khan 47 ( 0.38 % ) Pat Cummins 20 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 155 ( 1.26 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 53 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 37 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 95 ( 0.77 % )

