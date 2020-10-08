Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has been impressed with batsman Abdullah Shafique so far, but admitted that the 20-year-old still has a long way to go.

Latif’s comments come in the midst of the National T20 Cup, where Shafique is playing for Central Punjab.

The Sialkot native started the tournament with a bang as he smashed an unbeaten 102 on debut against Southern Punjab and has followed it up with decent scores.

Overall, Shafique is the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 236 runs in five matches, which includes a century and fifty, at an average of 59 and a strike-rate of 136.41.

@imabd28 Abdullah Shafiq playing well .. long way to go 👍 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) September 30, 2020

“Abdullah Shafique playing well… long way to go,” Latif said on Twitter.

