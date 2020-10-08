Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Everton midfielder James Rodriguez has been “the main difference this season so far”.

Everton signed Rodriguez on a two-year contract in September and the 29-year-old has made an immediate impact, having scored three goals and notched up three assists in four Premier League games and one EFL Cup match.

The Toffees are currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 12 points as they have won all four of their matches thus far.

Given the team’s exceptional start to the 2020/21 season, Latif heaped praise on Rodriguez, who plays for Columbia in international matches.

James Rodriguez is the main difference this season so far. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 7, 2020

“James Rodriguez is the main difference this season so far,” Latif said on Twitter.

Everton’s next match will be a clash against arch-rivals Liverpool, who are the reigning Premier League champions, at Goodison Park on October 17.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “Please never compare Van Dijk to Ramos, ever again”, Pakistan cricketer says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1763 ( 16.15 % ) Waqar Younis 227 ( 2.08 % ) Javed Miandad 573 ( 5.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 2831 ( 25.93 % ) Imran Khan 2847 ( 26.08 % ) Zaheer Abbas 177 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 524 ( 4.8 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 768 ( 7.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 940 ( 8.61 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 70 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 197 ( 1.8 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1763 ( 16.15 % ) Waqar Younis 227 ( 2.08 % ) Javed Miandad 573 ( 5.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 2831 ( 25.93 % ) Imran Khan 2847 ( 26.08 % ) Zaheer Abbas 177 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 524 ( 4.8 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 768 ( 7.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 940 ( 8.61 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 70 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 197 ( 1.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...