I will always give 100 percent, 18-year-old Pakistan sensation vows

Pakistan teenage sensation Rohail Nazir has vowed to always give 100 percent whenever he is given the chance to play a game.

Nazir is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 63 runs in the five matches he has played at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 180.

In Northern’s seven-wicket win over Balochistan, Nazir was named Man of the Match for his knock of 42, which came off 27 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

The 18-year-old thanked Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim and captain Shadab Khan for “giving me the opportunity to perform”.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to perform coach Mohammad Wasim and captain Shadab Khan. Truly blessed to be awarded Player of the Match and shall always give my 100 [percent] when given the chance InshaAllah!” Nazir said on Twitter.

