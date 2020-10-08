Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam is backing Central Punjab’s batsmen to help the team qualify for the semi-finals in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Azam will be taking charge of Central Punjab once the second leg of the tournament gets underway in Rawalpindi on Friday.

With the team currently second-last in fifth place, the 25-year-old knows that they will have to be at their very best to advance to the last four.

“We had some issues with our bowling line-up in terms of quality and experience in the last season, but we are confident of overcoming those issues this season. Our batting has always been our strength and I am backing my batsmen to do well and lead us to the semi-finals stage,” Azam said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The answer to Pakistan’s problems, Ramiz Raja endorses big-time power-hitter

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 61 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 319 ( 17.68 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 487 ( 27 % ) Northern 662 ( 36.7 % ) Sindh 205 ( 11.36 % ) Southern Punjab 70 ( 3.88 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 61 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 319 ( 17.68 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 487 ( 27 % ) Northern 662 ( 36.7 % ) Sindh 205 ( 11.36 % ) Southern Punjab 70 ( 3.88 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...