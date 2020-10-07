Their fitness is shocking – Ramiz Raja scolds three Pakistan hopefuls

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former captain Ramiz Raja has scolded three Pakistan hopefuls in Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan and Ahsan Ali for their shocking level of fitness.

Sharjeel, Azam and Ahsan are playing in the National T20 Cup, with all three of them representing Sindh.

Sharjeel is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 177 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 44.25 and a strike-rate of 146.28.

As for Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, he has accumulated 90 runs in four games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average 22.50 and a strike-rate of 166.66.

In regards to Ahsan, he has made 46 runs in three matches at an average of 23 and a strike-rate of 117.94.

“Sharjeel, Azam Khan and Ahsan Ali have great potential but the disappointing part is their fitness,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The domestic season started after such a long gap yet they have shown no improvement in their fitness.

“They need to understand that their career won’t move forward with their current fitness level because they will be badly exposed in international cricket against quality bowlers and also in the field. Even though they are natural timers of the ball but their footwork won’t be fast enough to cope against quality pace.”

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 39 ( 3.4 % ) Central Punjab 257 ( 22.43 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 217 ( 18.94 % ) Northern 445 ( 38.83 % ) Sindh 137 ( 11.95 % ) Southern Punjab 51 ( 4.45 % )

