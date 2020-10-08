Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Rashid Latif has told fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir to “keep working hard”.

Nazir has generated a lot of hype in Pakistan as he is seen as a future star in the making.

But, with hype comes a lot of expectations and the 18-year-old will be expected to live up to all of it when he eventually gets his chance to play for Pakistan.

With that in mind, Latif advised the talented youngster to keep putting in the hard yards as it is the only way he will continue to be successful.

Keep working hard — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 6, 2020

Currently, Nazir is playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 63 runs in the five matches he has played at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 180.

In Northern’s seven-wicket win over Balochistan, Nazir was named Man of the Match for his knock of 42, which came off 27 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

