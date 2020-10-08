Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that he is hungry to score runs in international cricket, but is not being given enough opportunities to do so.

Imad is a regular face in Pakistan’s limited overs teams and averages 41.39 in ODIs and 13 in T20 Internationals.

But, since he comes lower down the order, Imad said he usually doesn’t have enough time to build an innings and score a lot of runs.

This extends beyond international cricket though as the 31-year-old feels he can be a handy batsman in domestic competitions as well.

“I don’t think I’ve got the opportunities I want. I got them in the World Cup. In one-day cricket I’ve had the opportunities and my performances have been not bad,” Imad, who has scored five half-centuries in ODI cricket, told ESPNcricinfo. “I’m really happy in one-day cricket with where I am, but I want to express myself more. I have more to give my country with the bat.

“There have been glimpses in world cricket of me doing good things as an all-rounder, but in T20, I haven’t got the opportunities like that anywhere in the world. I’m really working hard on my batting. Someday I could win a big game with my batting and then people will start thinking about me as an all-rounder in T20 as well as one-day cricket. I’m really hungry to score runs for my country and for franchise teams.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1386 ( 11.63 % ) Babar Azam 8661 ( 72.66 % ) Steve Smith 384 ( 3.22 % ) Ben Stokes 838 ( 7.03 % ) Kane Williamson 270 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 43 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 19 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 139 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 52 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 36 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 92 ( 0.77 % ) Back

